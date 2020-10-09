The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,222,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.21. The company had a trading volume of 42,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,190. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $141.93. The company has a market capitalization of $352.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

