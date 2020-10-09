The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $141.62. 90,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494,320. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day moving average is $123.86. The company has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.