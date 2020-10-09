The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $141.76. The company had a trading volume of 158,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day moving average of $123.86.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 19,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,621,179.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.