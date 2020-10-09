TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,505. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.