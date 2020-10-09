TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.
Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,505. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
