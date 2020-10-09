TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.53. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 932,449 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at $622,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,012,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248,689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

