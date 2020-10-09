Tesco PLC (TSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share by the retailer on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tesco stock opened at GBX 218.25 ($2.85) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73.

Get Tesco alerts:

In other news, insider John Allan bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600 ($87,024.70). Insiders have bought a total of 30,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,687,465 over the last quarter.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 284 ($3.71).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.