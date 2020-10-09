Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.17.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.64. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,511,000 after buying an additional 284,743 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

