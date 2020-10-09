Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TERRF stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale alerts:

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.