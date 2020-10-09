Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $156.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.94. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $160.99.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.