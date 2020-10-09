TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.36.

NYSE:TEL opened at $106.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $106.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

