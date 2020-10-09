TD Securities Increases Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$3.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.64.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$33.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2263212 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

