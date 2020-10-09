TD Securities Downgrades North West (TSE:NWC) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of North West (TSE:NWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$38.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$36.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

NWC stock opened at C$34.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. North West has a one year low of C$16.06 and a one year high of C$36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 15.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.20.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

