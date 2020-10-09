Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.52. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 245,487 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $349.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$106.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$35,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 401,420 shares in the company, valued at C$553,959.60. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total transaction of C$149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,561,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,307,153.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,150.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

