Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

TH traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,718. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 26.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 717,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 67,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 646.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $105,000.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

