Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $19.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley raised Targa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

TRGP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. 9,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,365. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 444,246 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3,716.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,858,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after buying an additional 9,599,915 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 40.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,422,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,037,000 after buying an additional 2,432,598 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,888,000 after acquiring an additional 787,528 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after acquiring an additional 822,927 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

