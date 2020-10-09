Tap Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Tap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Tap has a market cap of $49.24 million and approximately $367,031.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.08 or 0.04947872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032087 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XTP is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

