Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.13.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.
In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $3,393,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,284.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 4,489 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $506,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,599 shares of company stock valued at $45,613,143 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.16. The company had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,913. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.60 and a beta of 0.50.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
