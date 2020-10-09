Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TCMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $767.40 million, a PE ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

