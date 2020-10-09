T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives $3.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.17.

TTOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on T2 Biosystems from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 380,459 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 101,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 205.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.