T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.09.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $115.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.41. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,289,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.0% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.