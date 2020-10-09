Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $851.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,865. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.51.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,594 shares of company stock worth $62,546,100. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Synopsys by 66.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

