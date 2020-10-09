Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,782,475 shares of company stock worth $224,206,247. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 151,494.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after buying an additional 955,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at $41,218,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 40.9% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after buying an additional 405,157 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at $21,349,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 113.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 473,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,253,000 after buying an additional 251,740 shares during the period.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

