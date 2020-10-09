Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $34.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYF. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.81.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $424,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,247,000 after buying an additional 2,228,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 78.9% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after buying an additional 2,205,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

