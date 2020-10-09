Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $27.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

