Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.51. Synacor shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 37,133 shares traded.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Synacor alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in Synacor by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,320,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synacor by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,126,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 243,125 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synacor by 82.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synacor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.