S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.42. S&W Seed shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 20,050 shares trading hands.

SANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&W Seed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,271,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,402 shares during the period. S&W Seed makes up about 8.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 12.79% of S&W Seed worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

