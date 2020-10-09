SVB Leerink Raises ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target to $5.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.
IMGN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim upgraded ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.
NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $750.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.06. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 45,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,151,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109,675 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 16,733,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,725,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 379,439 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $17,617,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 4,811,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.