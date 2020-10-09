SVB Leerink Raises ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target to $5.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

IMGN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim upgraded ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $750.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.06. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 45,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,151,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109,675 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 16,733,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,725,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 379,439 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $17,617,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 4,811,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

