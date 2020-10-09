Suretly Trading Up 27.6% This Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $102,325.87 and $2,423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00003922 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00041808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $535.25 or 0.04831583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

