Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.53. Superior Drilling Products shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 531,615 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

