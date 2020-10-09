Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80,124 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,988 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

