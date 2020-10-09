Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) vs. United Utilities Group (NYSE:UUGRY) Financial Review

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Utilities Group and Sunnova Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Utilities Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sunnova Energy International 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sunnova Energy International has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than United Utilities Group.

Profitability

This table compares United Utilities Group and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A Sunnova Energy International -106.01% -23.98% -5.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of United Utilities Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Utilities Group and Sunnova Energy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Utilities Group $2.38 billion 3.34 $135.79 million $1.62 14.40 Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 19.06 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -10.13

United Utilities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Utilities Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Utilities Group beats Sunnova Energy International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

