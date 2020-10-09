Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the topic of several other reports. B.Riley Securit restated a buy rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NOVA opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 106.01%. The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

