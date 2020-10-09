Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$21.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$21.00 price objective by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.
SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.55.
TSE SU traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,735,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,788. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$45.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion and a PE ratio of -4.82.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
