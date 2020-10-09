Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$21.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$21.00 price objective by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.55.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE SU traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,735,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,788. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$45.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion and a PE ratio of -4.82.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 0.5085154 EPS for the current year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.