Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.28

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as high as $17.48. Summer Infant shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 2,834 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.21 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Summer Infant accounts for approximately 0.9% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned approximately 5.28% of Summer Infant worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

