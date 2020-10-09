Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.28

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as high as $17.48. Summer Infant shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 2,834 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.21 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.
Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)
Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.
