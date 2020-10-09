Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.81 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Streamr has a total market cap of $29.81 million and approximately $690,309.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $548.25 or 0.04951568 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00055701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032075 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

