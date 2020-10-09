Stolper Co Takes $3.02 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,681. The stock has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.65. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

