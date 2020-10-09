Stolper Co Has $1.54 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stolper Co lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,664,387. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

