Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,505 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 871% compared to the typical daily volume of 258 call options.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,032. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $478,304.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,632,177.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,854,933 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 127.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 47,667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $571,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.