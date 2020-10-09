Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Comstock Resources Call Options (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 12,660 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,220% compared to the average daily volume of 959 call options.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.57. 91,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,520. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.26.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

