Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 16,524 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,060% compared to the average volume of 1,424 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its position in Welbilt by 6.8% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 1,069,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 84,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. CL King began coverage on Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Welbilt stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 32,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 1.96. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.09 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

