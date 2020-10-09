STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
STM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.49.
NYSE:STM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. 179,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,442. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 195,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,210.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 295,640 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.