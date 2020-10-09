STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.49.

NYSE:STM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. 179,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,442. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 195,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,210.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 295,640 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

