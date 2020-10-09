Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

SF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.64. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Stifel Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after buying an additional 162,444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

