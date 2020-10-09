Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.53

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.53 and traded as high as $45.90. Stella-Jones shares last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 150,658 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJ shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.62.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$659.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc will post 2.8299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Laflamme bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$44.51 per share, with a total value of C$44,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$222,550.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

