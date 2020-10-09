State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.89.

NYSE:STT opened at $65.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 205.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

