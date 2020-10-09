Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $532.26

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.26 and traded as high as $554.00. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst shares last traded at $554.00, with a volume of 88,913 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 532.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 487.33. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $530.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.61.

Get Standard Life UK Small.Co's Tst alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.29%.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Small.Co's Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Small.Co's Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.