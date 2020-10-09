SSE’s (SSEZY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SSEZY. Societe Generale lowered shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SSE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. SSE has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.