SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,266.19

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,266.19 and traded as high as $1,319.42. SSE shares last traded at $1,313.50, with a volume of 1,813,193 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target (up from GBX 1,250 ($16.33)) on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,483 ($19.38) to GBX 1,536 ($20.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Societe Generale cut SSE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on SSE from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,418.13 ($18.53).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,238.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion and a PE ratio of -227.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other SSE news, insider Martin Pibworth sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.47), for a total transaction of £204,253.49 ($266,893.36).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

