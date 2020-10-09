Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $185.00 at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by Barclays from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $183.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.51. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.97 and a beta of 2.72. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $4,990,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,107,654.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total value of $723,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,841,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,905 shares of company stock worth $72,283,828 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 484.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

