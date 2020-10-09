Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at 140166

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lifted by 140166 from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SQ. Wolfe Research raised shares of Square from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Square from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.93.

Shares of Square stock opened at $183.50 on Monday. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 295.97 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.51.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Square by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,242,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 222,046 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Square by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Square by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 131,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

