Sqn Secured Income Fund (LON:SSIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.00

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 11576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

The firm has a market cap of $43.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Sqn Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Sqn Secured Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 259.26%.

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

